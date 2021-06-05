Deborah Jean Williams Massey was born February 12, 1963 in Prentiss County to Harold Williams and Betty Jane Bartlett Williams. She was married to Gregg Massey. She was a native of Baldwyn, MS. She retired from being a receptionist at Rackley and Co. CPA of Baldwyn after 15 years. She attended Mt. Hebron Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing with and playing tricks on all of her nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends dearly, and her two dogs, Rosco and Hugo. She was a bright spot to everyone's day, whoever and wherever you met her. Deborah is survived by her father: Harold Williams of Pine Grove; her husband: Gregg Massey of Pine Grove; one daughter: Olivia Massey of Pine Grove; two sisters: Tina Bryan (Michael) of Pine Grove, Cynthia Cissom (Lane) Pine Grove. four nieces: Katie, Haley, Shelby, Lindsay; six nephews: Justin, Timothy, Chase, Jordan, Zach, Dylan; nine great nieces: Jadyn, Aubree, Charlee, Kate, Summer, Destani, Kenzi, Lilly, Evarly; four great nephews: Bo, Caden, Brantley, Michael Blake. She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother: Johnny Williams. Deborah went home to be with the Lord at the age of 58 at her home in Pine Grove, Mississippi on June 4, 2021. Her service was Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the McBride Funeral Home. Officiated by Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Jonathan Soden. Pallbearers were: Justin Robinson, Timothy Robinson, Jordan Wheatley, Chase Bryan, Jeff Massey, Lane Carroll. Interment was at Box Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
