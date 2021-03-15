Joe Massey, 79, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 4 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2-4 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

