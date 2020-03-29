Martha "Marty" Wade Massey, age 90, died Friday, March 27, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 7, 1929, in Prentiss County, to Eugene Quay Week and Minerva Willmetta Box. She worked in Civil Services for the National Government. Marty enjoyed gardening, line dancing, boating and loving on her fur baby cats. Marty was an active member of the Booneville Church of Christ. She loved her church and her church family. Message will be delivered by Rev. Jim Estes. Eulogy will be read by her sons. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her sons Gary Nesler (Jennifer) of New Albany, MS; and Larry Nesler of Booneville, MS; grandsons, Brandon Nesler (Kristi) of Sumrall, MS; Barrett Nesler (Rivers) of Mt. Juliet, TN; Ryan Nesler (Lauren) of Tampa, FL; grandaughters, Kelley Nesler (finance' Tyler) of Booneville, MS; Meredith Massey of Jackson, MS; great-grandchildren Natalie Nesler of Sumrall, MS; Andrew Nesler of Sumrall, MS; Annabelle Nesler of Tampa, FL; and Hudson Nesler of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tom O. Massey. Pallbearers will be Larry Nesler, Gary Nesler, Brandon Nesler, Barrett Nesler, Ryan Nesler, Tom Massey, Tyler Moore, and Hal Bridges. Due to CDC guidelines, there will not be a viewing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Cooks c/o Booneville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 28, Booneville, MS. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
