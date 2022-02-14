Mrs. Pauline Morris Massey, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on January 8, 1930 in Savannah, Tennessee to the late James A. and Nellie Alverson Morris. The family relocated to Arkansas and she graduated from MissCo High School in Mississippi County, Ark. Pauline was a cosmetologist in Memphis. She married Dale Massey in DeSoto County, Miss. on May 18, 1953, a marriage of 65 years until his death on April 15, 2019. The Masseys lived in Huntsville, Al. before relocating to Tupelo in the 1980's where Dale was Vice President of Personal Finance, a subsidiary of Bancorp South. A housewife and homemaker, "Miss" Pauline loved her home, was a great cook and enjoyed having her family over for meals and visiting. She loved crafting and painting. The Masseys were longtime members of the Verona Christian Church and in later years, Oak Ridge Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family and a quiet gentle soul to her many friends. A service celebrating her life will be held tomorrow at 2 PM Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wednesday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Wednesday, and will be permanently archived thereafter. Pauline leaves behind her two daughters, Donna Massey of Newnan, Ga. and Deborah Massey Washington (Bert) of Tupelo; her 4 grandchildren, Erin Eppstaedt (Chris) of Newnan; Cody Massey of Newnan, Bailey Martin (fiance' Cyle Rakestraw) of Jackson and Kyle Washington of Tupelo; two great grandchildren, Bradley and Bobby Eppstaedt of Newnan; two sisters, Jimmie Nell Cushing of Indiana and Hattie Long of Arkansas; a brother, Perry Morris (Pat) of Indiana.; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale, 2 brothers, Jerry Morris and Charles Morris, a sister, Vickie and her son in law, Bobby Massey. Memorials may be made to Sonshine Christian Camp, 610 US 45, Baldwyn, Ms 38824.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.