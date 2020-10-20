Ronnie Leon Massey, 71, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on March 14, 1949, to Troy and Mattie Patterson Massey in Brookhaven, MS. He was a self-employed Used Car Dealer and of the Baptist Faith. Ronnie was a proud graduate of Pine Grove High School Class of 1967. He was a well known businessman in the Ripley and surrounding area. He loved the used car business which he worked in for over 50 years. The only thing Ronnie loved more than cars was his wife of 53 years, two sons, and his three grandchildren. Ronnie will be greatly missed by all his family and friends from all over the United States. A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Box's Chapel Cemetery in Ripley, MS with Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating. There will be No Visitation. Ronnie is survived by his wife: Bennie Carmichiel Massey of Ripley, MS; two sons: Gregg Massey (Debbie) of Booneville, MS, Jeff Massey of Ripley, MS; one brother: Rick Massey of Wheeler, MS; three grandchildren: Lindsay Massey, Zack Massey, Olivia Massey all of Tippah County Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy for the Massey Family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Please note that due to the recent COVID-19 the family requests that all in attendance observe all CDC guidelines as to Masks and Social Distancing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.