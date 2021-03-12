Susie J. Massey, 83, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Cemetery.

