Justin Zackariah Massey, 31, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Justin was born in Amory on November 15, 1988 to Oscar Lee Massey, Jr. and Shelly Renay Cox Massey. He grew up in the Smithville area and attended the public schools there where he excelled in football. He completed his schooling at Red Bay High School where he was a star football player. Justin spent his working years as a cell phone tower technician employed by Romaine Towers out of Houston, TX. He enjoyed life and had many friends. His hobbies included fishing, disc golf, riding the roads with his buddies, and spending all the time he could with his nine-year-old daughter, Bella Grace. He tried to be an Auburn fan but he finally yielded the battle and became an avid MSU Bulldog supporter with his family. He loved going to the races at Talladega. He was raised Baptist and was led to the Lord through the spiritual encouragement of his grandmother, whom he loved very much. A Private Prayer Service and family visitation will be held Saturday at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Zack is survived by his parents, Shelly Massey of Smithville and Oscar Massey, Jr. and step-mother Karen Massey of Red Bay, AL; his daughter, Bella Grace Massey and her mother, Stephanie of Smithville; his sisters, Morgan Massey of Smithville, and Zoe Massey of Red Bay, AL; several beloved aunts and uncles, Dana Cox (Jerry) of Red Bay, AL, Tony Boozer of Smithville, Tina Webb (Steven) of Belmont, Pam Massey Wigginton (Manuel) of Baldwyn, Terry Massey of Red Bay, AL. Zack also leaves behind his special brothers by choice, Caleb Reeder (Emily) of Smithville, and Cole Reeder; five sweet nieces in his life, Ella Massey, Brooklyn Lockhart, Darby Higginbottom, Austin Higginbotham, and Charlie Kate McVey. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Phyllis Anne Boozer, and Louise Massey.
