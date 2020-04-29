SMITHVILLE -- Justin Zachariah “Zack” Massey, 30, died Friday April 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family viewing/Prayer service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be posted at www.hollanfuneraldirectors.com

