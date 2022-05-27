Troy Lee Masters, 59, departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Merit Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Born August 14, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio, Troy is the son of David Wilson and the late Sally Stone Masters. Services honoring the life of Mr. Masters will be at 11AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. In 1981, Troy graduated from Xenia High School in Xenia, Ohio, served a term in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Independence - CV - 62 and was honorably discharged in 1986. Troy lived in Indiana where he adopted his first wife's son, Aaron Cody Masters, and began a career with Ertle Manufacturing. He earned a tool and die machinist certificate, transferred to Ertle Manufacturing in New Albany, MS and worked 22 years until they closed. Troy received his pest control license and worked as a technician for Henderson Pest Control for 12 years in Blue Mountain, MS. He married his beloved wife Shelia Graham Cooper on July 4, 2012 and were blessed with a blended family: Cody, Jeff and Carra. An active member of Apostolic Revival Center, he served on the maintenance committee doing yard work and was a chef for brotherhood breakfasts. Other pastimes included swimming and sharing time with his family and grandkids. Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his wife, Shelia Cooper Masters, his children, Aaron Cody Masters, Jeff Wright of Reading, PA and Carra Ridgeway (Robert) of New Albany, MS, his dad, David Wilson Masters and a sister, Jennifer Skidmore both of Frenchburg, KY, his brothers, David M. Masters (JoLynn) of Indiana, Scott A. Masters (Muriel) of Florida, grandchildren, Keith, Katie and Tahylia Wright, Stephen and Charlie Reynolds, Nathan Wright, Titus and Elisha Larsen, Liam and Jacob Ridgeway, many cousins, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and an honorable grandchild, Valora Beaty. The family requests that memorials be directed to Apostolic Revival Center. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Masters family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.