Lamar Maten, 91, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born April 1, 1929, in Gilbertown, AL, to Julius and Kate Jackson Maten. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Baldwyn. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He was retired as a civilian items parts manager at the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA, where he received the prestigious award for Item Parts Manager of the Year for the United States Air Force in 1982. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and he enjoyed camping, and traveling with his wife. He especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Pickwick. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. James O. Petermann officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Wallace Maten of Guntown; one son, Kevin Maten of Franklin, TN; one grandson, Hunter Maten of Springhill, TN; one sister, Mildred Doggett of New Carlisle, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Whatley; and his parents. Pallbearers will be John Evans, Andy Wallace, Garry Wallace, Jesse Allen, Hunter Maten, and Todd Warner. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
79°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 5:56 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.