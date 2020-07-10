Marion Roger Mathews, 71, resident of Booneville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance was at 5 PM Friday, July 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Rev. Michael Baker officiated and a private family burial is planned at Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Corinth. Mr. Mathews was born March 17, 1949 in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of the late George Marion and Willie Esther Wallace Mathews. A Christian and avid coffee fan, Mr. Mathews will be remembered as a patriotic person who enjoyed gardening, humor and his special love for his grandchildren. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Myra Collier Mathews of Booneville, one daughter, Courtney Miles (Wesley) of Booneville, a sister, Terry Talley (David) of Corinth, a brother, Doug Mathews (Debbie) of Corinth, four grandchildren, Blakeley, Madi, Presley and Marli and a special nephew who is serving his country in the U.S. Army. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Mathews family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
