Aline Vaughn Mathis, age 99, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 22, 1921, in Lewisburg, Mississippi to the late Steve and Allie Vaughn. She was a triplet and the last surviving of her seven siblings. She married James Lawson Mathis on October 13, 1940, and two years later, welcomed her only child, Joyce Mathis Simpson. She loved cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, spending time with loved ones and attending Church, especially her beloved Sunday School Class. As a lifelong member of Ashland Baptist Church, she was the Church's oldest living member. She was a loving grandmother of two: Dawn S. Larson (Keith) of Oxford, MS and the late Kevin L. Simpson (Cindy) of Ashland, MS and a caring great grandmother to four; Lori S. Vanderburg (Hunter), Kyle M. Simpson, Anna Mathis Larson and Hays C. Larson. But to all, she was "Mamaw". A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday in Ashland Cemetery. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge. Since Lawson Mathis was the Circuit Clerk of Benton County for 28 years, the Mathis family has always had a fondness for the Courthouse located on the Town Square of Ashland. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, they would like to ask that memorials be made to: Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission & Historical Society, PO Box 733, Ashland, MS 38603.
