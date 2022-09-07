Gary Len Mathis

Gary L. Mathis, 67, current resident of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. after an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mr. Mathis will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1PM in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Travis Dalton, Bro. Bobby Goode and Larry Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Mathis was born July 23, 1955, in Ripley, to Lurley Rogers Frost of Tuscumbia, AL and the late Thomas Mathis. He was a graduate of Deshler High School and the University of Tennessee. Mr. Mathis worked in the Construction industry as a concrete finisher as long as his health allowed. Mr. Mathis will be remembered for his witty personality, playing his bass guitar in church, and taking much pride in his work. The way he dressed and played the guitar earned him the nickname of "Elvis" in his high school years. Visitation will be from 11AM until 1PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his mother those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Lisa Mathis of Tuscumbia, one brother, Steve Mathis (Karen), of Muscle Shoals, AL, two grandchildren, one uncle Arlin Mathis (Glenda) of Ripley, one nephew, Bryan Mathis (Stacy) of Ripley. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Hal Mathis. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mathis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

