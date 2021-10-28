Jeannie Clark Mathis 62, passed away on October 19, 2021 in Jackson, MS. She was born August 8, 1959 to James O. Clark, Sr. and Bobbie Jean Pannell. She was of the Baptist faith. Her Graveside Service will be Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. Jeannie is survived by her two sisters: Laquita Wilkerson of Ripley, MS and Charlene Miller of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Sonny Clark, Ozzie Clark, Arvial Clark; one sister: Missy Clark. Officiating will be Bro. Greg Beaty. Pallbearers will be Tony Pannell, Kevin Clark, Ricky Wilkerson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

