Josephine Marie Mathis, 89, gained her wings Saturday, May 15 , 2021 surrounded by her family at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, AL.She was born in Pontotoc,MS on December 8, 1931 to Jasper and U.V. Henderson. She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linden T. Mathis; her parents; one brother, J.W. Henderson; one sister, Francis Corder; two sisters-in-laws, Faye Henderson and Lois Henderson; and one brother-in-law, Neal Corder. Survived by one son, Jimmy L. Mathis (Wanda) of Saltillo; one daughter, Patricia M. Huffman (Rick) of Calera, AL; one granddaughter, Christy Brunson (Jeff); two grandsons, Bryan T. Burgett (Jennifer) and Ricky Huffman; 9 great grandchildren; one brother, Shelby Henderson; one sister, Barbara Windorne (Earnest). Graveside service will be Monday, May 17, 2021 1:00pm at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
