On Thursday morning November 21, 2019, Julia Ann Edmondson Mathis, 76, resident of Tupelo and beloved mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private Family Service and burial will be in the Tupelo Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms. Mathis was born April 5, 1943 in Heth, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Dale and Alice Hagood Edmondson. She was a 1961 graduate of Tupelo High School and was a valued employee of the North Mississippi Medical Center for 32 years before her retirement. A Christian, Ms. Mathis was a warm and outgoing people person who made many friends over the years. She was at her best when she was shopping and enjoyed traveling "At the drop of a hat", anywhere anytime, She had a particular love for the mountains. Ms. Mathis was devoted to her family and leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories for both, family and friends to treasure until they meet again. Memories will be shared by her daughter, Diana M. Whitten , a granddaughter, Kayla Spitler (Bradley), one sister, Brenda J. Edmondson and two great grandchildren, Alivia J. McCormick and Barrett D. Spitler, all of Tupelo. She was also preceded in death by a son, Russell S. Mathis and a grandson, Corbyn D. Maddox. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Mathis family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)539-7000
