L Q Mathis, 87, of Booneville passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was a member of the Tuscumbia Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, and retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He loved gospel music, rabbit hunting, gardening, the Atlanta Braves and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. His grandson, Justin Tapp, will deliver the Eulogy and the message. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Pike Mathis; one daughter, Lana Tapp and her husband Mark; two grandchildren, Shannon Fraiser and her husband Tommy and Justin Tapp and his wife LeShae; four great grandchildren, Tapp, Judd and Mary Mathis Fraiser and Porter Tapp; one sister in law, Martha Pike Lindsey and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Clifford Mathis and Rachel Smith Mathis; three brothers, Prentiss Warren Mathis, Melvin Mathis and Brant Mathis; and one sister, Daphine Eldridge. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
