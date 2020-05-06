Louise Mathis, 96, passed away at home Monday, May 5, 2020 with her daughter-in-law, Joyce Mathis and her friend and caregiver, Martha Williams, with her. She loved shopping and interior decorating. Mrs. Mathis was a preschool teacher at Playmates Preschool for many years. She was a great Supervisor in all walks of life. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Dawn Jeter, husband Clift, Jerry Kelly, wife Kerrie, and Jessica Kelly, husband John Forsythe; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her three children, Francis Warren, Janice Kelly, and Fred Mathis; her parents, Jessie Henry and Ethel Munlin; one grandchild, Eddie Warren; husband, Rev. J.C. Mathis; sister, Marie Holloway and brother, Quinton Munlin. A graveside service will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11AM at Oak Forest Cemetery with Bro. Jay Carney and Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Life at Tupelo Church, 900 South Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
