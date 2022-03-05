Loyd Ferrell Mathis passed away on March 4, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Mississippi at the age of 69. He was born April 18, 1952 to Jimmy Mathis and Helen McMillen Matthis in New Albany, MS. He was a Truck Driver for Blue Mountain Trucking and Wrangler, Inc. He attended the Fredonia Baptist Church. Visitation will be March 6, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the service time at 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Interment will be at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. Loyd is survived by his mother: Helen McMillen Mathis of New Albany, MS; his wife: Pam W. Mathis of Tippah County, Lake Mohawk, MS; one son: Ben Mathis of New Albany, MS; one daughter: Shannon Harmon of New Albany, MS; two brothers: Jimmy Mathis (Page) of Big Sandy, TN, Keith Mathis (Julia) of New Albany, MS; three grandchildren: Skyler Harmon, Anna Harmon, Sophie Gresham. He is preceded by his father: Jimmy Mathis. Officiating will be Bro. Don McCutchen and Bro. Jerry Mayo. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Wise, Ricky Gaines, Jack Saveley, Mike Myrick, D.D. Drewery, Rick Adair. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
