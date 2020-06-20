Margaret Elizabeth Phillips was born January 4, 1931 to the late Lois and Hoyle Phillips. She died peacefully at the Greenhouses in Tupelo early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020. Margaret moved with her family at a young age to Corinth where she attended Corinth Schools and graduated from Corinth High School in 1949. She then attended and graduated from Memphis State College with a degree in Education. Mrs. Mathis resided in Corinth for most of her life, raising a family of two boys and one girl while encouraging sports, music, crafts, and hobbies of all kinds. She enjoyed traveling with her family, gardening, and cooking. Several of her favorite recipes are still being used by family members today. Later in life, Mrs. Mathis relocated to Tupelo. She maintained a home there to be close to family while simultaneously serving, with great pride for 20 years, as a sorority/fraternity house mother for various universities across the southeast including Ole Miss, LSU, University of Alabama and Mississippi State. She is survived by her children Phil (Cindy) Mathis of Corinth, Mark Mathis of Corinth, Meg (Jon) Scales of Bessemer, AL, three grandchildren, Taylor (Kellie) Mathis of Tupelo, Ben Mathis of Nashville, TN, John (Betsy) Mathis of Tupelo. Also, five great grandchildren, Morgan, Millie, Mary Phillips, Madeline, and Luke and her beloved Yorkipoo, Punkin. A private family graveside service at Henry Cemetery is planned with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Magnolia Funeral Home will handle arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
89°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 7:02 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.