Peggy Jean Mathis, 72, died Saturday at her residence. She was born February 9, 1947, the daughter of L.J. Rhynes and Delta Mae Moody Rhynes Mc Cullough. Mrs. Mathis was a member of Amaziah Baptist Church and a long time employee of Daybright Lighting. She loved tending her flowers. Survivors are two sons, Joseph Smith of Blue Springs, and Jason Smith (Brooke) of Myrtle; two daughters, Patricia Burns (Neil) of New Albany and Regina Cato (Greg) of Blue Springs; seven brothers; four sisters; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Lee Mathis; her parents; her step father, Guy Mc Cullough; brother, Jim Grant Rhynes; and sister, Pearlie Mae Hechler. Visitation is Tuesday from 5:30 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Service is 2:00 P. M., Wednesday, at the funeral home, with Brother Steve Denton, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Doug Tate, Chris Laher, Cody Mc Cullough, Chris Mc Cullough, Richard Mc Cullough, and Ricky Rhynes. Honorary pallbearers are Elijah Roland Smith, Caleb Neil Burns, Levi Neal Cato, Randall Jacob Cato, Gregory Preston Cato, Jr., and Justin Matthew Wimberly.
