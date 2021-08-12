Sarah Kathy Mercer Mathis, 66, resident of Springdale, AR and former resident of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, AR following an extended illness. Funeral Services for Ms. Mathis will be at 12 Noon Saturday, August 14 at Canaan Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Mathis was born April 19, 1955 in Memphis, TN and is the daughter of Blond Moore Mercer of Ashland and the late James Wesley Mercer. She was a 1973 graduate of Gray Academy in Ashland and was employed in the hospitality industry and deli food market throughout her life. A Christian, Ms. Mathis will be remember as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, flowers and gardening. She was known as an excellent cook and continued her culinary skills as long as her health permitted. She will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Visitation will be Saturday, August 14 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Canaan Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, memories will be shared by her children, Rebecca McGee (Marshall) of Springdale, AR and Michael Rhea (Amy) of Iuka, one sister, Dorothy Jemison (Jimmy) of Ashland, one granddaughter, Madison McGee and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Mathis and two brothers, Alan Mercer and Steve Mercer. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
