James Harold Matkins (79) passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home in New Albany. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hot rods, mowing his grass, being outside, sitting on his front porch and spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Services are 4 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 pm on Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery. James Harold is survive by his children, Melinda Barnes (Kerry) of Saltillo, Mike Matkins (Charlotte) of Blue Springs, Connie Pickens (Rayburn) of Blue Springs and Penny Trimm (Jimmy) of New Albany; his brother, Billy Matkins (Kay) of Ingomar; his sisters, Phyllis Shirley of New Albany and Recie Williams of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Hardin and Amanda Frederiksen. Pallbearers are; Matthew Bagwell, Christopher Barnes, Eric Gordon, Hunter Frederiksen, Haden Britt, Conway Allen and Nathan Allen. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.