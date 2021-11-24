William David Matlock, 73, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Matlock will be 11AM Saturday, November 27, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Dewayne Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Boxs Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Matlock was born June 18, 1948 in Tippah County to the late William and Veola Hughey Matlock. He was a graduate of the Pine Grove Public School System and was a valued furniture manufacturer for various factories including Ashley Furniture , Gentry Gallery and Benchcraft for most of his life. Mr. Matlock took pride in his hard work and perfectionism. He will be remembered for the magnificent peppers and tomatoes he harvested from his garden and the professional hunting skills he possessed from shooting squirrels off of his own back porch. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6PM to 8 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ruth Paul Matlock of Ripley, a daughter, Cindy Adsit of Blue Mountain, one son, David Matlock, (Gracie) of Pelahatchie, six grandchildren, Kayla and Emma Rose Matloxk, Marty and Kimberly Thrasher, Kelsey Perkins (Zack) and Dakota Churchhill, and four great grandchildren, Charleigh Jo, Remington, Kenzie, and Kenna. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Matlock. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Matlock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
