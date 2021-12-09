Beatrice Lee Rea Matthews, 92, resident of Columbia, TN, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care. She has been living in Columbia since 2014. Born June 18, 1929, in Shannon, Lee County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late James Corbett Rea and the late Eura Lee Kizziah Rea. On November 2, 1946, she married Lawrence Rayden Matthews who preceded her in death March 28, 1977. Affectionally known as "Aunt Bea", she was the Dorm Mother at Freed-Hardeman University in the Hall Roland and Benson Dorms. Mrs. Matthews was a member of the Church of Christ. She worked as a volunteer at the Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, Alabama, and the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday December 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Roy Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday December 11 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Matthews (Tony) Kirk of Columbia; grandchildren, Matt Kirk (Faith), Andrea Love (Josh), Paul Bryan Matthews (Camilla), Andy Matthews (Renee), and Amy Owen (John David); nine great-grandchildren (Harper Matthews, Dabbs Matthews, Catherine Matthews, Emily Owen, Samuel Owen, Jack Love, Levi Love, Eli Kirk, Enoch Kirk; daughter-in-law, Regina Matthews; and sister-in-law, Polly Mask, as well as numerous cousins around Mississippi and Alabama. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Rayden Matthews. Active pallbearers will be Paul Bryan Matthews, Andy Matthews, Barry Hinton, Josh Love, JackLove, and Levi Love. Honorary pallbearers - Tony Kirk, Matt Kirk, Charles Hinton, Glenn Martin, James West, and Ray Tucker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute of West Tennessee, 114 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340 -https://cancerfoundation.com/or to the Graymere Church of Christ, 1320 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.