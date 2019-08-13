WALNUT, MS -- Bessie "Sue" E. Byard Matthews, 85, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 11:00 AM at Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday August 16, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery.

