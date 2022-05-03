Elizabeth Ann Thornton Matthews, 57, passed away on May 1, 2022, in her home in New Albany, Mississippi. She was born on September 6, 1964, to Bettye Powell Thornton and the late Dr. James Lee Thornton. She grew up in New Albany and attended W. P. Daniel High and Northeast Community College, where she earned an associate's degree in computer programming. She worked as an office manager and programmer for several local manufacturing plants before retiring due to her health. In recent years, she worked as a statistical analyst for an online company. She is survived by her husband, Rick Matthews and her children, Crystal Johnson (Bubba) of Sommerville, TN, Josh Matthews (Amanda) of Evansville, IN, Shannon Matthews (Wendy) of Milan, TN, and Mike Matthews, Justin Kidd (Nikki), and Amber Matthews, all of New Albany, MS. She is also survived by her mother, Bettye Powell Thornton, and a sister, Tamsie West (Curtis), also of New Albany. She had twenty-six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and six nieces and nephews. At the time of her death, she and her husband were the caretakers for two of her grandchildren, Taylor Matthews and Ben Matthews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. James Lee Thornton, and her sisters Lil Thornton Henry (Paul) and Mary Gay Thornton Brooks (Tony). Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4. 2022, at United Funeral Home of New Albany. Funeral services will be at United at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
