SHANNON -- George P. Matthews, 88, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM to service time only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.