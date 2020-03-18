Mr. George John Paul Matthews, age 88, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. He was born February 29, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jefferson James Matthews and Columbia Montoli Matthews. He lived his youth in New Orleans and attended Louisiana State University (LSU) where he played football and was on the boxing team, winning the championship during his time there. He served his country in the U.S. Army, ranked as Staff Sargent, during the Korean Conflict. George worked many years as a quality control engineer for American Standard in New Orleans, and transferring to Tupelo in 1968 when they opened as Eljer Manufacturing. He married Sandra Hendrix on August 15, 1980. Later George worked for Super Sagless where he was employed at the time of his retirement. He was a member of Verona First Baptist Church. A memorial service celebrating his life with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time only. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Sandra Matthews of Shannon; son Montoli Matthews of Shannon and stepson, Matthew Baggett (Wendy) of Franklin, TN; daughters, Cassandra Thrift (Christopher) of Collinsville, MS and Serenity Matthews of Shannon; 9 grandchildren, Kyle Shelton, Ashe Shelton, Bobby Matthews, George Matthews, III, Nathan Baggett, Jaden Baggett, Adam Miller, Tommy Miller, and Matthew Miller, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, George Matthews, Jr. and Paul Matthews; daughter, Donna Miller; brother, Jeff Matthews; and 2 sisters, Dorothy Stevenson and Elaine Laporth. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service live on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
