On Wednesday evening, July 8 , 2020, Henry Lynn Matthews, 76, resident of the Myrtle Community, departed this life at the Veterans Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. Services honoring the life of Mr. Matthews will be at 2 PM Friday, July 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Burial will follow in Martin Cemetery near New Albany. Mr. Matthews was born February 17, 1944 in Carroll, MS, the son of the late Edward and Katie Barbara Matthews. He received his education in the Union County Public School System, served his country in the United States Navy and was employed in security for much of his life. A Christian, MR. Matthews was active in the local American Legion Chapter 72 and also in the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the area. He will be greatly missed by his large family and many friends. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Friday, July, 17 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include two children, Patricia Morgan (Timothy) of Windham, NH and Michael "Matt" Matthews (Roxanne B.) of Yalaha, FL, two brothers, Wallace Matthews of Ecru and Ricky Matthews of New Albany, two sisters, Pauline Hitchcock of Algoma and Barbara White of Millington, TN, nineteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Sallyanne B. Gillon. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Albert Matthews, two sisters, Betty Brandon and Vicky Christ and two brothers, Jimmy and Edward Matthews. The family requests that memorials be directed to Mississippi State Veterans Home. 120 Veternas Dr., Oxford, MS 38655. The American flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Cae honors Mr. Matthews and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.