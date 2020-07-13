UNION COUNTY -- Henry Lynn Matthews, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 17 at 2PM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, July 17 from 1PM to 2PM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Martintown Cemetery in Union County.

