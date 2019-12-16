Linda Joyce Gullick Matthews, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1941 in Union County to Hubbard and Lois Gullick. She was a homemaker and enjoyed Find-A-Word and Crossword Puzzles. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Christian Rest Cemetery in Lafayette County, MS. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ferguson; her life-partnter, Earl Lawson; a brother, Wilburn Eugene Gullick; three grandchildren: Allan Priest, Whitney Holmes and Shaylin Sappington; and two great grandchildren: Addison Roberds and Isabella Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clinton Gullick. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
