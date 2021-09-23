Sylvia Lee Sullivan Mattison, 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. She was born on August 22, 1941 in Amory to John Junior and Cora Lee Herndon Sullivan. She graduated Amory High School in 1959 and she was the widow of Dr. William Mattison. Deeply devoted to her family, she was considered the matriarch keeping up with all the goings on of the entire family. She had previously worked as a hairdresser and also kept children in her home. She was an avid telephone conversationalist, and she was extremely benevolent in her activities. She was a member of the Amory church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Claire Dobbs and Mr. Ray Luker officiating. Burial will be in Haughton Memorial Park. She is survived by two daughters, Melinda Mattison of Memphis, TN and Gena Glenn (Malcolm) of Amory; one brother Phil Sullivan (Thresha) of Amory; special sister, Charlie Mae Hall of Cullman, AL; and two grandchildren, Mattison Glenn and Maggie Glenn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Jimmy Sullivan. Pallbearers will be Ray Luker, Dakota Sundstrom, James Sundstrom, Jeremy Thorn, Kelly Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, John Sullivan, Andy Sullivan, Drew Sullivan, and Mattison Glenn. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Amory Church of Christ Youth Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
