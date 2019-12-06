William Harvey Mattison, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen on January 16, 1937 to Wilbert and Dora Derrick Mattison. At the request of his mother, who died giving birth, he was raised by his aunt, Gena Puckett. William was Valedictorian of the 1955 graduating class at Hatley High School. Having a desire for learning, he furthered his education obtaining his Ph.D. along with many other certificates. His first teaching assignment was in Kosciusko teaching English. With 56 total years, he taught Junior High in Brunswick, GA, Amory, Tupelo, and retired from Itawamba Junior College where countless students remember his intellect and fondness for history. In 1957, he married Sylvia Sullivan. Enjoying reading and all things pertaining to history, he was on the Amory Museum Board since its inception. He continued to serve for the Zoning and Planning Committee and as a former alderman for the City of Amory. William was an active participant of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs and he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Amory. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Claire Dobbs, Rev. Wesley Pepper, and Bro. Horace Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sylvia Mattison; two daughters, Gena Glenn (Malcolm) of Amory and Melinda Blackthorn of Memphis; two grandchildren, Mattison and Maggie Glenn; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt who raised him, Gena Puckett; brothers, John Henry, David, and Boyd Puckett; and a sister, Jewel Holley Tibbets. Pallbearers will be Phil Sullivan, Ray Luker, James Sundstrom, Dakota Sundstrum, Orein Holley, and Jeremy Thorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken May and Timothy Legget. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon. Memorials may be made to the Amory Humane Society or to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
