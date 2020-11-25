Arthur Ray Mattox, 63, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born October 27, 1957 to Robert Stanley and Annie Mae Hall Mattox. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020. Graveside Services will follow at 1:00 PM in Lee Memorial Park with Albert Ray Bennet officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Brian Mattox and his wife Traci of Ocean Springs; three grandchildren, Brianna, Dalton, and Cassidy Mattox, and one nephew, Benjamin Spear and his wife Meridan of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Spears. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

