James Douglas Mattox, 58, died unexpectedly, Friday, July 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Pontotoc, September 4, 1960, to James Arnold and Frances Louise Dunlap Mattox and was raised in Plantersville where he remained a resident all his life. For a number of years, he owned and operated Bestco Construction Company. Doug loved working, spending time with his grandkids, playing with his dogs, watching western movies and had an affinity for his John Deere equipment. He was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terri Page Mattox of Plantersville; daughter, Marla Mattox of Plantersville; two grandchildren, Chael Pace and Jon Huguley of Plantersville; two sisters, Ollie McCormick and her husband, Gary, of Marietta and Dollie Pickering and her husband, Rocky, of Plantersville; and brother, Don Mattox and his wife, Jan, of Tishomingo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Keely Mattox. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Mike Brazeal officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mattox Family Cemetery if the weather permits. Pallbearers will be Jason McCormick, Chris McCormick, Don McCormick, Josh Mattox, Alonzo Chamlee and Zack Adams. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

