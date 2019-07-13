James Douglas Mattox, 58, died unexpectedly, Friday, July 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Pontotoc, September 4, 1960, to James Arnold and Frances Louise Dunlap Mattox and was raised in Plantersville where he remained a resident all his life. For a number of years, he owned and operated Bestco Construction Company. Doug loved working, spending time with his grandkids, playing with his dogs, watching western movies and had an affinity for his John Deere equipment. He was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terri Page Mattox of Plantersville; daughter, Marla Mattox of Plantersville; two grandchildren, Chael Pace and Jon Huguley of Plantersville; two sisters, Ollie McCormick and her husband, Gary, of Marietta and Dollie Pickering and her husband, Rocky, of Plantersville; and brother, Don Mattox and his wife, Jan, of Tishomingo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Keely Mattox. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Mike Brazeal officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mattox Family Cemetery if the weather permits. Pallbearers will be Jason McCormick, Chris McCormick, Don McCormick, Josh Mattox, Alonzo Chamlee and Zack Adams. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
76°
Thunderstorm
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 14, 2019 @ 12:25 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.