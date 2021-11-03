Robert Marshall Mattox "Bob" passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born in Tupelo, MS, in 1942 and grew up in Verona Ms, and was the son of William C. and Margaret (Dyer) Mattox. After Tupelo High School, he attended Mississippi State University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree and then a master's degree in geotechnical engineering. Post college, he worked for the Mississippi Highway Department and later the Department of Transportation in Washington D.C. where he was part of the team that designed the Pan American highway. He joined the private sector afterwards and later formed Synergy Earth Systems, Inc. design & construct firm located in Daphne AL. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill of Nettleton, MS and his wife Anne (Howard) Mattox of Fairhope. He is survived by their children Jon Mattox, Melissa Harman and Mark Mattox and grandchildren. He is also survived by wife Natallia Zhemaitsiak. Private services to be held. ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 19698 GREENO RD FAIRHOPE, AL 36532 (251) 990-7775 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
