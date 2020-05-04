William "Bill" Mattox, 73, passed away at Gilmore Hospital in Amory the evening of May 3, 2020. Born on March 11, 1947 in Verona, he graduated from Tupelo High School and majored in veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University. Bill's careers were inspired by his love of nature, wildlife and animals. After college he traveled to auction barns throughout the Southeast as a cattle buyer. His success was a perfect combination of his knowledge of animals and his quick mind which enabled him to make accurate and split-second decisions on the quality of cattle. In addition to his work as a cattle buyer, Bill was employed at Fibersport in Amory where he supervised the quality control of their bass boat production. This career blended his love of fishing, his expertise with boats and his awareness of what customers expect from first class products. With a lifetime of fishing and boating, it's no surprise Bill participated in the Bassmaster Tournament Trail circuit both for the joy of the competition and the financial rewards. Fifteen years ago Bill moved to his family farm near Nettleton which he fondly referred to as "his hill", where he married Julie, his high school sweetheart, built a log home and managed the family acreage. It was here family and friends gathered for bar-b-que and hunting. He awakened every morning to the sight of the rolling hills, cows grazing in the pastures and hummingbirds nesting in the cypress trees. This was his serene piece of heaven which he cherished and valued. Bill lived where he wanted and did what he wanted; he truly had a blessed life. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Julie Hill Mattox; his son Chris Mattox (Teri) of Nettleton, and step-son Justin Hill (Heather) of Austin, TX; step-daughter Ashleigh Hill Buhler (Bret) of Atlanta, GA; and brother Robert Mattox of Fairhope, AL; and grandson Sawyer Mattox of Nettleton; and step-grandchildren Blake and Tripp Buhler, and Porter Hill. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
