Margaret Ann Surratt Mau, 82 of Brooksville, FL passed away peacefully August 9, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1938 in Baldwyn, MS to William and Lucille Surratt. She is survived by her son, Todd Mau (Stefan) of Madeira Beach, FL; sister, Cheryl Lecce of Savanah, TN; brother and second son, Tim Surratt (Judy) of Pace, FL; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Mlecka of Brooksville, FL; nieces, nephews, and several grand-nieces and nephews. Ms. Mau, a 58 year resident of the area, was very active her entire life in numerous county and charity organizations. Most notably her 50+ years to the American Cancer Society at the local, state, and national levels. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) in the name of Ann Mau.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.