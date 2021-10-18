Our beloved husband, father, brother, and Papaw Billy Mauldin was promoted to heaven October 18, 2021 peacefully from his home in Tupelo. Billy was born June 8, 1939 in Tremont, Mississippi to the late John and Myrtle Hamm Mauldin. If you ever knew Billy, you would never forget him. He was extremely loved and uniquely admired. His family moved all over the southern part of the United States cutting and hauling timber, eventually settling in Tupelo so Billy, and his brother Bobby, could play basketball for Tupelo High School under Coach Odom. After school, he married his life-long love, Carolyn Keith and started working for Pepsi Cola and did so for 22 years. After Pepsi Cola sold, Billy started Bilco Mowing and Landscaping. In addition to being with his family, playing golf, deer hunting, and music, Billy was a brilliant and sought-after musician, having started a band called the "High-Five" with Buddy Palmer, Talmegde Hester, Joe Turner and Jimmy Gault. They were featured regularly on Saturday mornings on a Channel 9 dance program. Billy was best known for his God-given talent to play the piano. Not reading music formally, he had the special ability to play just about anything by ear. Billy Mauldin was a proud member of Belden Baptist Church and dedicated his music and life to the work of Jesus Christ. They formed a group called "Elvis and the Gezzers" and were a blessing to countless people with a rendition style of Elvis' music. He also taught Sunday School at Traceway Retirement Center where he was loved by all. A service celebrating the life and times of Billy will be at Noon Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jim Holcomb and Bro. Shane McGivney officiating. Bro. Joe Tolbert will bring reflections from the family. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Wed. only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at Noon Wed. and will be permanently archived thereafter. Billy is survived by his wonderful wife of 60 years, Carolyn Keith Mauldin; daughter, Sherry Ellis (Mike Ellis) and son, Jeff Mauldin both of Tupelo: two granddaughters; Morgan Puckett of Tupelo and Mandy Tolbert (Rev. Joe Tolbert) of Bowling Green, Kentucky: four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Brycen, Lainey Kate and Layton and two God grandchildren; Drew and Austin Waddell; a sister, Peggy (Charlie) England of Tupelo; nephews, Randy England, Bobby Mauldin, Mike White and John Ashley Mauldin. A niece, Delisa and 3 great-nephews, Drew, Brandon and Cale England. Billy is preceded in death by his parents; and infant child; his brother, Bobby Mauldin and sisters in law, Nell Mauldin and Shirley Mauldin; his mother-in-law, Mona Keith and three brothers-in-law, Max, Ken and Rex Keith. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
