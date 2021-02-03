Bobby Lowell Mauldin, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the NMMC after suffering a heart attack at his Tupelo residence. Bobby was born in Tremont, Itawamba Co, MS on May 16, 1937, the eldest child of John Rufus and Myrtle Hamm Mauldin. He graduated from Tupelo High School in l955 where he was a standout basketball player. Bobby served in the U. S. Army in the post Korean War era. He spent his working life as a tool and die man working many years for Super Sagless, then Rockwell ultimately retiring from Stylelander in Verona. A Baptist, Bobby enjoyed people and was devoted to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, shooting pool, playing dominoes and large meals with family and friends. Bobby wasn't opposed to a "little" wagering on football games from time to time! He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming. Bobby is survived by his children, Bobby W. Mauldin (Michelle), Delisa (Dee Dee) Stennett, John Ashley Mauldin (Candace), and Michael L. "Boney" White, all of Tupelo; his grandchildren who loved "Big Dad," Kelly, April, Blake, Elaina, John David, Piper Ann , Judson, Leslie (Ben), John, and Ali (Corbin); 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, Emma, and Eva; his sister, Peggy England (Charlie) of Auburn, and brother Billy Mauldin (Carolyn) of Tupelo; a niece, Sherry Ellis, and two nephews, Jeff Mauldin and Randy England; his longtime special friend and personal assistant, Eddie Black of Tupelo; and his extended family. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nellie Jean Mauldin, and his second wife, Shirley Gaines Mauldin on Sept. 23, 2003. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Edwards, Buddy Tidwell, Buddy Jones, David Ball, Jerry Walls, and Bo McCaleb. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
