Bobby L. Mauldin, 83, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from noon- service time. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

