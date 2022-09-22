Arthur Randall Mauney, 69, resident of Memphis, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mauney will be at 2 PM Saturday, September 24 at Lebanon Baptist Church near Ripley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Mauney was born May 10, 1953, in Tippah County, the son of the late Jodie and Mary Frances Knowles Mauney. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School System and was the sole proprietor of A.R. Tucking, LLC in Memphis since 1982. A Christian, Mr. Mauney was married December 31, 1985, to his "cottonfield sweetheart", Lanelle Tigrett Mauney who survives. He will be remembered as a family jokester with a fun personality who enjoyed grilling and his truck. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 23 and will continue Saturday from 1 PM to 2 PM at Lebanon Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 36 years, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Edith Ridge and Evelyn Jackson Winstead, three brothers, Bonnie Mauney (Sandra Kay), Shelby Jo Mauney and Guy Mauney, a host of nieces and nephews and his canine, "Louie". He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rudolph Mauney and Gene "Base" Mauney and his canine, "Maxwell". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
