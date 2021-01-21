Billye Braddock Mauney, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Diversicare of Ripley. She was born December 27, 1927 to Lee and Mamie Kellum Braddock in Ripley. Before her retirement, Billye was an executive assistant for Choctaw Construction Company in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of Buntyn Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee and Ripley Presbyterian Church in Ripley. Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Walnut Creek Cemetery with Rev, Jody Hill officiating. Her survivors are one brother, Jimmy Braddock of Olive Branch; two grandchildren, Jennifer Roberson (Blake) and David Sims (Courtney) both of Raleigh, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Braddock of Ripley and Betty Braddock of Lake Village, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Hovis Mauney; her parents; one daughter, Carole Mauney Sims ; two brothers, Johnny Braddock and Charles Braddock; one sister, Bobbie Braddock Stewart. Expressions of sympathy for the Mauney family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
