Bobby Lawrence Mauney, 73, life long resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully June 12, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services honoring the life of Mr. Mauney will be Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowry Methodist Church Cemetery in Tippah County. Mr. Mauney was born October 6, 1947 to the late Lee Lawrence and Mattie Etta Roberson Mauney. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married July 3, 1970 to his beloved wife, Kathy Sides Mauney who survives. A christian, Mr. Mauney was a valued employee of The Benchcraft Corporation for 24 years before his retirement. Hunting, fishing, and his passion for Nascar and baseball, especially the Los Angles Dodgers were some of his favorite pastimes. A caring man with a kind spirit and giving heart, Mr. Mauney had so much love for his family and will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will continue today at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 50 years, those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Amanda Hutchenson (Jeff) of Ripley, one son Dusty Mauney (Amanda) of New Albany, one sister, Georgia Hodges (Roy) of Dumas, three brothers, Danny Mauney (Joyce) of Dry Creek, Eddie Mauney (Joy) and Kipper Mauney (Joy) both of Ripley, five grandchildren, Cody Pannell and Haley Pannell both of Ripley, Zoey Mauney of New Albany, Bradley Crawford (Amber) and Hope Crawford both of Houstin, TX, and seven precious great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by two sisters, Linda Mauney and Deborah Dimple Clemmer, and one brother Billy Mauney. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis , TN 38105 or The Blair E. Baston Hospital for Cildren, 2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mauney family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.