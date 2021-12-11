Mrs. Bonnie Fay Mauney passed away at her home in Blue Mountain Mississippi on December 9, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born July 3, 1938 to Lawrence Edward Bennett and Maggie Pannell Bennett in Tippah County, MS. She was a nurse for 40 plus years and attended the First Apostolic Church. Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the service starting at 2:00 PM at the First Apostolic Church of Ripley. Interment will be at The Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Bonnie is survived by two sons: Mike Mauney (Pete) of Murry, KY, Jimmy Dale Mauney (Robin) of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Carol Keup (Tim) of Blue Mountain, MS, Sharon Windham (Larry) of Blue Mountain, MS; one sister: Helen Guyse of Olive Branch, MS; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Mauney; her parents: Lawrence Edward Bennett and Maggie Pannell Bennett; six brothers: James, Bobby, Johnny, Gene, Floyd, Dennis Bennett; one sister: Ruth Thurmond. Bro. Jeff Jones will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Tim Keup, Larry Windham, Keilenn Hodges, Ryan Windham, Andy Stanley, Jonathan Barnes. Memorials can be given to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
