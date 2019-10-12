RIPLEY, MS -- Geneva Moffitt Mauney, 94, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday October 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Ripley Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday October 15, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley Mississippi. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.