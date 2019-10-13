Geneva Moffitt Mauney, age 94, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, as a result of congestive heart failure. She was born in Ripley, MS on February 17, 1925, to John William and Azalea Rowell Moffitt. Geneva attended Center School until her senior year, when her family moved and she finished at Palmer High School. Always a lover of sports, she played basketball all through her school years. On July 7, 1945, she married her school sweetheart, Leland Mauney. They married in Ripley, then traveled to Augusta, GA for several years while Leland underwent many surgeries to repair a badly injured arm as a result of WW II. Geneva was a faithful member of Ripley Presbyterian Church.She was the oldest, living member at the time of her death. She exemplified the scripture of James 1:22 "Be doers of the word and not hearers only." Her church activites included: Ladies Circle, Food Committees, Logos Meetings, Seekers Sunday School Class, visiting hospitals, visiting nursing homes, sending cards to members and friends. She was also responsible for preparing communion for many years. Geneva was involved in community affairs as well. Some of her activities: Ripley Civic Club Member, Girl Scout Leader, Ripley High School supporter, Square Dancer, Golfer, and excellent Seamstress. She was very supportive of her family. She always made time to attend activities involving her children and grandchildren. She also loved having our Moffitt reunions. Some of the family's fondest memories will be Grammy's surprises and antics during our family Christmases and her uncanny ability to remember everyone's birthday or anniversary. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we have been so blessed with many years of having her in our lives. Services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Ripley Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jody Hill officiating. Burial will be in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Wednesday morning at 7:00 AM until 9:00 AM at the funeral home, then we will move to the church for visitation one hour prior to service. Geneva is survived by her children: Marcia Eaton (Mike) of Fulton, MS, Connie Jeanes (Hal) of Florence, MS, John Mauney (Susan) of Tupelo, MS (formerly of Jackson, TN); her grandchildren - Scott Anderson, Laura Bates (Todd), Mallory Eaton, Lee Mauney, Brittany Buchs (Nick) and Rosalie Nolan. Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Mark, and Sam Bates and Knox Eaton. Special Caregiver and Friend: Shirley Fryar and her brother, Buddy Moffitt of Pickwick, TN and two sisters: Ann Cross of Memphis, TN, Hermie Moore of Memphis, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leland Mauney , two brothers Kyle and Clyde Moffitt, three sisters: Lee Earl McBryde, Kathleen Martin, and Dora Hatcher. Pallbearers will be Scott Anderson, Lee Mauney, Todd Bates, Tyler Bates, Mark Bates, Sam Bates. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Eaton, Sidney Boyd, J. W. Goolsby, Mickey Kennedy, Leon Bailey, Bobby Elliott, Jimmy Hopper, and members of Seekers Sunday School Class Memorials can be made to Ripley Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Cooper Street, Ripley, MS 38663, or Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, or the church of your choice. Expressions of sympathy, for the Mauney family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
