DRY CREEK -- Sue Mauney, 86, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

