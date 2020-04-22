Bruce Ray Maurer, 64, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Hood River, Oregon September 23, 1955 to Ronald Henry and Azalea Barnett Maurer and was a 1974 graduate of Hood River Valley High School. On May 14, 1977, he married Debra McQueen and together they had three children. In 2005, they relocated to Tupelo to be closer to his family. For over 30 years he worked as a maintenance mechanic at Diamond Fruit Growers and had recently been working as the head engineer at Fusion Hospitality. Bruce was affectionately known as "the guy in the hat." He enjoyed camping, boating and grilling which he often captured on video. He loved his grandchildren and shooting fireworks. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Debra Maurer of Tupelo; three children, Kellen Maurer (Christi "Bo") of Brandon, Kyle Maurer of Tupelo and Katy Holcomb (Keaston) of New Albany; four grandchildren, Kellen Maurer, Jr., Mylee Jayne Maurer, Charlee Rose Holcomb and Luke McNair Maurer; brother, Steve Maurer; and a host of extended family including: nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Vickie Maurer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
61°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 6:15 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.